Rachel Leviss Says She Rang Lisa Vanderpump To Discuss Graham Concerns, but LVP Just Wanted Her Back on Pump Rules

Rachel Leviss dropped more bombs during the third part of her interview with Bethenny Frankel. While we were wondering what else Rachel would expose about her affair with Tom Sandoval, this time she came for Lisa Vanderpump.

The Vanderpump Rules star was concerned that her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, had custody of their dog, Graham. Graham now goes by the name Hippie. But Rachel’s mother surrendered the pup to a rescue because he was exhibiting biting behavior. And let’s say that Lisa didn’t exactly address Rachel’s concerns.

Did Lisa try to lure Rachel back?

Bethenny asked Rachel, “Has anyone asked you to come back because you would be good for the show? Good for business.”

She replied, “Yeah. I’ve been asked back. The only reason why I reached out to Lisa is because I told her my concerns about Graham being in the care of James Kennedy, and I got a phone call from her. I answered and explained that James isn’t a fit dog parent, and she just was talking about the potential scenes we could film together.”

Rachel continued, “She was like, ‘Just came back for one final interview. You can come to Villa Rosa. You can apologize for leaving and disappearing.’” Ouch! That sounded cold.

“She didn’t ask me how I was. She didn’t ask me what I’ve been dealing with since the last time she saw me at the reunion,” Rachel said. “And she almost got me back, because I did wanna share my side of the story like we talked about, and there was this fire lit beneath me because I was angry that Graham was being used as a pawn in all of this, and I really do feel like he was bait, to get me back.”

I don’t know if Graham was a pawn. He was given to a dog rescue, then reunited with James by Vanderpump Dogs.

No concern from her VPR co-stars

So, has Rachel heard from anyone from the Pump Rules cast? “Tom has emailed me twice. Lala [Kent] wanted me back. Lisa wanted me back,” she explained. “They have ulterior motives; they don’t care about my wellbeing. They care about their narrative that they need to portray on this show.”

It sounds as if Rachel is done with VPR, and is looking after her mental health. So, in the end, Rachel gave us her side of the story. Now it just comes down to who you believe.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT GRAHAM WAS A PAWN TO CONVINCE RACHEL TO RETURN TO PUMP RULES? DO YOU THINK THAT LISA DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RACHEL’S WELLBEING?