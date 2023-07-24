James Kennedy Renames Dog After Rachel Leviss’ Family Surrendered Him

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was finally reunited with his pup, Graham Cracker, during the Season 11 cast trip to Lake Tahoe. Graham was adopted by James and his then-love, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. When the couple split, Rachel kept Graham.

While Rachel was in a mental health treatment facility, her parents were taking care of Graham. According to Laura Leviss, Rachel’s mother, Graham developed some behavioral issues, such as biting. “While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage,” Laura said. “After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn’t alone and delivered him directly to the trainer’s home with a tearful goodbye.”

Rachel’s mom claimed that Graham also bit the trainers. Lisa Vanderpump’s dog organization, Vanderpump Dogs, took custody of Graham in July. They assured the rescue that he would be rehabilitated and adopted or live the rest of his life at Villa Rosa. James shared a sweet Instagram post showing Graham in Lake Tahoe. “Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you,” the Pump Rules star posted.

What’s in a name?

Now that Graham is back in James’ loving arms, he is making one major change. Page Six reported that James announced in an Instagram Story that Graham has a new moniker.

He posted a photo of the pup with the caption, “Hippie! We’ve decided to rename this little beauty “hippie” this is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael’s dog’s name … the only dog I saw around the house growing up.” He continued, “Although George and Hippie are in heaven now together, I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa!”

It is still a bit confusing why Laura didn’t ever reach out to James about his pup’s issues. It’s no secret that they don’t like James. But that probably would have been in Hippie’s best interests.

