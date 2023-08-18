Rachel Leviss Reveals Her Regrets: ‘I’m Disappointed in Myself’

Rachel Leviss broke the internet this week by coming out of the self-imposed isolation period. The Vanderpump Rules star went under that radar while receiving therapy at a voluntary mental health facility.

She turned to Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel, to get her story out. Public reaction has been mixed. But what Rachel is saying is grabbing headlines.

Now, with the third installment of the interview released, Rachel gave her final thoughts on regrets from the past, and hopes for the future.

Rachel found a silver lining

“I regret a lot. I would do everything differently if I had the chance to go back; I really just wanna acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people,” Rachel said.

Presumably, she is referring to her relationship with Ariana Madix for one. “I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships, and betrayal that happened and I look back at my actions and I’m disappointed in myself as well,” she continued.

The comments indicate some sense of personal responsibility, but there is a lot of victimhood sounding out as well.

The former Vanderpump Rules star stated, “That is not the person that I want to be. I wasn’t happy, I was really hurting. I don’t ever wanna be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in that position again.”

Rachel hopes her story will help other people in her situation. It seems that the bottom line is, don’t sleep with your best friend’s partner. Hardly a revelation.

“I think there is a silver lining in the situation, that I’m able to learn about myself and give myself this forgiveness and hopefully share with other people the knowledge that I’ve learned, and help to broaden a perspective on all of these things that have happened and that I’ve experienced, and if somebody’s going through a similar situation, that there’s still hope,” she said.

Finally, Rachel explained why she was relieved that Ariana came to know of the affair.

“I needed to get caught. I needed to, because it would’ve just continued and that’s not who I wanna be. This was the biggest wakeup call for me,” Rachel concluded.

Bethenny, meanwhile, has been taking a lot of heat for conducting this unpaid interview while speaking of liberties taken by producers.

