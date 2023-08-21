Garcelle Beauvais in Better Place With Erika Jayne, Has No Interest in Lisa Rinna

Without Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives anymore, it seems the Beverly Hills air has been much lighter these days.

The Days of Our Lives star was a staple on the Bravo show from Seasons 5 through 12. Throughout her run, she undoubtedly had her fair share of heated arguments. In addition to her latest feuds with stars like Denise Richards and Kathy Hilton, we can’t forget about her earlier years fighting with Kim Richards and Yolanda Hadid.

Even though she’s produced some iconic scenes over the years, the reality star hit a dark place during her last season, and viewers simply weren’t vibing with it. Her co-star, Sutton Stracke, spoke about her antics during a November 2022 interview, saying, “I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice.”

“I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad.”

When Rinna departed the Real Housewives, she wasn’t in the best place with her former co-stars, and based on Garcelle Beauvais’ latest interview with E! News, the Spider-Man actress has no interest in reconciling.

Garcelle is good on Rinna

As we know, Garcelle and Sutton are the duos of all duos. So viewers shouldn’t be too surprised about their strengthened dynamic in Season 13. However, her growing friendship with Crystal Kung-Minkoff should be refreshing to see.

“Sutton and I, we get along. It’s so easy. But I think my relationship with Crystal’s better, so that’s a good thing,” she said. “I think we got back to sort of what Beverly Hills used to be.”

“A lot more fun, and there’s always drama, but I think we’re at a really interesting place.”

When asked about rekindling with Rinna, the RHOBH vet responded, “No.”

But regarding Erika Jayne and her residency show, on the other hand, G will be there with a blonde wig, thigh-high red bottoms, and a $20,000 diamond ring on her hand. “I wanna support her,” she said, adding she will “absolutely” attend the concert.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

