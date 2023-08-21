Gina Kirschenheiter Slams ‘Cruel’ Shannon Beador Who ‘Crossed the Line’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter hasn’t been shy about slamming co-star Shannon Beador. Recently, the ladies all dressed as each other for a party. Then Gina dissed Shannon for her choice of outfit when she dressed up as her. Let’s be honest here. The crazy weave and sparkly purple dress were spot-on for Gina from a couple of seasons ago.

Gina hopped on her Instagram Story to shade Shannon. “I’ve definitely gone through hard times in my life … so great that you’re always there to remind me of them! That’s just the kind of person you are … @shannonbeador,” she wrote.

Well, Shannon tweeted her epic response. “I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair, and bad wardrobe was ‘hard times,’” she wrote.

Is there a line left to cross, Gina?

Gina was a guest on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast and continued to go after Shannon. While she stated that she could “take a joke,” she opined that Shannon wanted to “remind me that you’re better than me and nobody likes me. That’s cruel. That’s where it crosses the line for me … This is what she does a lot,” Gina added. “This is a woman that is 20 years older than me.”

Host Teddi Mellencamp noted the age comment. But Gina insisted that she doesn’t mock people’s “age.” Sure thing.

The RHOC star stated that the “game” that her co-star “plays” is “ignor[ing] us” and “treat[ing] us bad.” Gina added that the “second you say anything to her, she’s instantly the victim.” That does sound about right.

I don’t think that these two will ever be buddies.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

