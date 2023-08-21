Ramona Singer’s Secret Ex-Husband Back on the Hamptons Dating Scene

There’s drama in the Hamptons, and when those streets talk, we have to listen. Have you ever heard of the “King of Lipo,” Dr. Howard Sobel? He’s a popular celebrity dermatologist who can help give you the face of a reality TV star.

However, recent reports from Page Six have exposed a nasty divorce battle between him and his ex-wife. And to make the story even wilder, Ramona Singer used to be married to him.

Who was Ramona Singer’s first husband?

Before Ramona married Mario Singer, a little-known fact is that the Real Housewives of New York star married Dr. Howard. They tied the knot in the late 1980s. The news was originally reported by All About the Tea, but Ramona has tried to keep her past life buried in the past. But court documents don’t lie, and Ramona had a marriage license with this man issued in 1987.

Of course, the relationship didn’t last, but they stayed in touch. Dr. Howard went on to be Ramona’s go-to dermatologist. A popular celebrity doctor, he’s performed procedures for Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, and Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley’s Botox treatment was even featured on an episode of RHONY.

Dr. Howard is heating up the Hamptons

Fast forward to 2023, and Dr. Howard is causing a lot of mess in the Hamptons. He’s divorcing his wife, and it’s getting nasty.

Despite being worth $30 million, the outlet alleged that he’s trying to delay paying $25,000 child support payments for his sickly child. Documents filed in court called the doctor “abusive and controlling,” which was shocking for the New York City elite who frequented his practice.

Despite the well-reported stories of his nasty divorce, Page Six said he has become the hottest new bachelor in the Hamptons. Move over, Golden Bachelor! Dr. Howard is here, and insiders can’t stop talking about the newly single 72-year-old.

Sources said,, “He’s the hot new bachelor on the Hamptons scene,” and, “I saw him get a woman’s phone number.”

However, Ramona’s ex-husband denied the reports that he was out trying to pick up ladies. Instead, he said he innocently gave his card to a woman who wanted to become one of his patients.

“I got up from my chair once,” he told the outlet. “I was home at 9:30 p.m. That’s not exactly a guy looking to meet women. Everyone was talking to everyone. I talked to a woman I knew and one I didn’t know.”

Just because you were home at 9:30 p.m doesn’t mean you’re not looking for love. Some of the best Tinder swipes happen after 9 p.m.! Whatever happened that night, it may be time for Dr. Howard and Ramona to rekindle their flame. She’s always down for a date.

