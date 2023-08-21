The Most Delusional Real Housewives

Throughout the years of the Real Housewives franchise, one or two personalities have been a bit off in their way of thinking. Now, we are not saying their out-of-the-box thinking is wrong, just that it definitely was eccentric. Whether their delusions of grandeur were centered around a sex-positive lifestyle, handwritten letters, or a fashion show with no fashions, these women below take the cake.

Sonja Morgan

@Bravoholic/YouTube

Now, let’s get one thing clear: I am a massive fan of Sonja Morgan, who can do no wrong in my eyes and basically will support anything she does, but let’s call a spade a spade: sometimes the Real Housewives of New York City star is a bit neurotic when it comes to her way of thinking. A great example of this was her freakout of the Morgan letters. Earlier in the episode, Sonja lost her cool when Dorinda Medley touched old Morgan family letters with her bare hands during a trip to an old Morgan family mansion.

Now, everyone should know that you don’t touch stuff in a museum, but these letters were not the Mona Lisa. Sonja claimed she was extremely stressed with maintaining antiques and historical artifacts, but viewers wondered if she still pined for her ex-husband.

Mary Cosby

Bravo/YouTube

Without a doubt, this Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is a bit out of touch with reality. Mary Cosby came across as odd when she shared that she didn’t like hospital smells and then a bit bizarre when she called Heather Gay “inbred,” but there is no denying that Mary may just be living in her own fantasy world. It probably doesn’t help her huge ego that she is the head of a church where some believe she is a God. Mary strikes many as a mean person noting it just goes to show money can’t buy you class, and religion clearly doesn’t buy you kindness. Mary often came across as totally off, thanks to her bizarre facial expressions, weird blinking, and lack of self-awareness.

Shereé Whitfield

Julius/YouTube

When Shereé Whitfield turns up as the bone collector, it is hard not to love her. Time after time, she has put multiple Real Housewives in their place. However, there was one time that Sheree missed the mark, and that occurred during her She by Shereé fashionless fashion show. Shereé made the mistake of entrusting her ideas to a sketch artist, a patternmaker, and a sewing team, but they all failed her in the end. Instead of canceling, she went on with the show—rookie mistake.

Danielle Staub

Bravo/YouTube

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is the epitome of delusion. More times than fans can count, Danielle Staub acted as if she was scared of the Manzos and Teresa Giudice, yet she always showed up to group events ready for an attack. Danielle also would constantly put her two daughters in the middle of drama or would have very adult conversations in front of them. She would always have wannabe mobsters as her security, yet no one was really ever thinking of going after her. Danielle came across as an over-dramatic woman who craved the limelight but always played the victim. Even her stripper advice of “always engage, then suggest” felt like unhelpful encouragement because who is taking stripping advice from Beverly!?

Camille Grammer

@thethrowbackqueen/YouTube

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills housewife took the cake, and while she made for a great TV villain, she had her moments of total dysfunction. One of the cringiest moments was when she referred to Kyle Richards as “the wife of the local BH realtor,” implying the child star was lesser, noting she was “the wife of a well-respected actor.” Camille Grammer also believed that most of the women were jealous of her, which, in reality, they were not.

During multiple episodes, Camille was the center of attention. Even though other scenarios occurred, Camille somehow always brought the storyline back to her. Other “Camille” moments include handing the phone to her housekeeper so she didn’t have to hang it up herself, complaining that her mother’s cancer was an inconvenience in her “busy” life, and the dinner party from hell.

Naturally, with more Real Housewives cities popping up, there are bound to be even more pretentious personalities on the way. However, these newbies may never live up to the OGs who genuinely believed the world revolved around them and their desires. Gotta love a Bravo star who isn’t willing to budge on what they expect out of their fantasy world.

TELL US: WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST DELUSIONAL HOUSEWIFE?