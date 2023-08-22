Teresa Giudice Wasn’t Invited to Joe Gorga’s Birthday While Filming RHONJ

Buckle up friends, Real Housewives of New Jersey news is starting to hit the media again as Season 14 begins to film. Spoiler alert, if you were coming into this season thinking it would be all rainbows and unicorns, think again.

Yes, it appears Teresa Giudice and her adoring brother Joe Gorga are still not getting along. Sigh, here we go again. Should you require context, please feel free to review RHONJ Seasons 3-13 because they are basically all the same. Teresa fights Melissa Gorga and then she fights Joe. Or Joe and Melissa team up against Teresa, all of that depends on what “team” you’re on.

Get ready to rumble because it looks like Teresa’s invite to her brother’s birthday shindig got lost in the mail. And Tre isn’t likely to let it go. The U.S. Sun has the full scoop.

Maybe Joe wanted a birthday with no fighting?

Ugh, by the time this season wraps and airs on Bravo, most of us will be begging for mercy. Right now there are marked sides and people are taking them, but after RHONJ exhausts all of us collectively, we’ll be Team Audience.

But for now, we’re going to deal with another Joe and Teresa situation. Cameras were up for Joe’s big day and everyone but Teresa threw down at Joe and Melissa’s $2.5 million beach house in Toms River, New Jersey.

Let’s play the Blame Game, shall we? Naturally, all of this is Melissa’s fault because everything on RHONJ and involving Joe Gorga is Melissa’s fault. A source spilled Melly Mel planned the party herself and left Teresa’s name off the guest list. “Teresa wasn’t invited to Joe’s birthday party,” they said.

Teresa and Joe’s “new normal”

Um, good for her? Are we still inviting people we hate to parties for optics? And if so, why? That aside, it appears the break in filming did nothing to mend the relationship between Joe and Teresa, who “have not been speaking to each other.”

The insider also shared, “They haven’t spoken since the reunion.” Sources say Joe is pretty torn up about the whole thing and added, “It’s still an open wound for Joe.”

Evidently, Joe is done trying to figure it out. “He’s upset and of course would’ve loved to have his sister at the party, but their relationship is over at this point.” Also, Teresa said she never wanted to see Melissa again, so she should be thankful.

The fighting is redundant and we’ve seen it all before. I’m sure there will be many events Tre can not invite Joe and Melissa to, so don’t worry.

“This is the new norm. They are completely distant and not talking to each other or acknowledging each other even when in the same room,” the spy concluded. Welp, Season 14 filming began last week and absolutely nothing has changed in New Jersey. Stay tuned?

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MELISSA NOT INVITING TRE TO THE PARTY? ARE YOU ALREADY ANNOYED WITH SEASON 14?