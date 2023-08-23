Falynn Pina Says Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘Ruined’ Her Life

Falynn Pina (formerly Falynn Guobadia) was only a friend on Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is best remembered for chasing LaToya Ali with a golf club during a Halloween party. Oh, and being married to Simon Guobadia at that time.

Simon accused his wife of cheating with Jaylan Banks, her assistant. He rebounded swiftly with RHOA peach Porsha Williams. They were engaged before Simon and Falynn’s divorce was finalized. And Falynn wasn’t pleased. Porsha and Simon tied the knot in November 2022, with both a Nigerian ceremony and an American wedding.

Tell us how you really feel

Falynn was a guest on The Baller Alert show and spilled some tea about her ex-husband. She claimed that Simon was controlling, and she wasn’t allowed to go anywhere unless he was with her.

“I was never allowed to have anything for myself, so here I was sitting on all this money, and I had nothing!” she said. Although Simon did give her an allowance of $10,000 per month.

It is fair to say that Falynn doesn’t miss Simon. “I miss the money,” she stated. Brutal.

And Falynn doesn’t have fond feelings about being part of RHOA, either. “Yeah, I would have never done Housewives, to begin with. They ruined my life … they came into my home, and it all went to hell after that,” Falynn remarked. I’m not sure if she was referring to Porsha meeting Simon or the memory of herself brandishing a club at one of her co-stars.

Another one bites the dust

Falynn also came for her ex-fiancé, Jaylan. The couple broke up in February 2023. The split came shortly after she suffered a miscarriage. After Jaylan accused Falynn of “grooming” him, she fired back.

“To say that I was a groomer knowing damn well that I held you down,” Falynn said. “I don’t think that grooming is very funny at all.” She claimed that she left Jaylan because of some serious problems in their relationship.

Falynn said, “There was cheating, there was abuse. There was domestic violence. There was a lot that I put up with in just two years of being with him.”

Now she’s dating a boxer and actor, but is keeping his name under wraps. Probably wise.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

