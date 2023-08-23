Stassi Schroeder Shares Damage to Baby’s Nursery in Hurricane Hilary Aftermath

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark are expecting their second baby in just a few weeks. They were in the process of finishing the new baby’s nursery when Hurricane Hilary hit Los Angeles on August 20. Even though downtown LA recorded just under 2.5″ of rain, the high winds and torrential downpours caused damage to an area not used to summer rain – or much rain at all, actually.

“New baby’s nursery,” Beau posted on Instagram, including a photo of water dripping from the ceiling and bubbling under the windows. “What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives?”

“And [here] I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time,” Stassi added. “My hormones have me legit sobbing right now,” she wrote next to a video that showed water pouring out of the light fixtures.

A scary trip to the ER

Last month the Clark family experienced another terrifying ordeal when their two-year-old daughter Hartford got sick and began having trouble breathing. Beau and Stassi took her to Emergency around 6:00 a.m. They later learned the child had pediatric asthma, mucus in her lungs, and a high fever. Poor baby.

“Long scary day at the hospital,” Stassi posted on Instagram. “We brought her in after she was rapidly [and] aggressively breathing – doctors think it’s ‘reactive airways disease’ [pediatric asthma] on top of a virus.” She later shared that her toddler was “such a little soldier” about taking her nebulizer treatments back at home.

Earlier this summer, Stassi shared a sweet moment with her daughter as part of her “Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour.” The show, which coincided with the VPR alum’s 35th birthday, featured a moment where Beau and Hartford joined her onstage. Hartford, who looks like a carbon copy of her mommy, acts like her, too. While onstage, she grabbed the microphone from Daddy to sing “Let It Go” with Mom.

“My daughter singing ‘Frozen’ onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory,” the two-time New York Times Bestselling author pronounced.

