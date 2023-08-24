Drew Sidora Storms off RHOA Reunion Stage After Ralph Pittman Accuses Her of Acting

The trailer for the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Reunion dropped on August 24 with some potentially huge bombshells. Among these was Ralph Pittman’s arrival.

Drew Sidora’s followers already knew that her marriage to Ralph was in unsteady water. And having the cracks in their relationship show on RHOA was damaging in and of itself.

While Drew might look back on everything that unfolded as a blessing, it’s clear she didn’t feel that way at the time. Who can blame her? RHOA viewers saw exactly how Ralph treated her and will get to see it once more during the reunion.

Drew is “not doing this” with Ralph anymore

This just in ?- the #RHOA Reunion trailer is fresh off the presses! Part 1 starts September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/MZQ3apeBy2 — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 24, 2023

The trailer’s most prominent portion was Drew speaking with her former partner. And though Ralph said the relationship was salvageable, both parties accused the other of infidelity. Things reached a boiling point. Drew became emotional as she said, “You constantly throw dirt on my name, and you think I’m supposed to put up with that?”

Ralph fired back with, “Drew, you’re acting right now.” Well, that was as much as Drew could take. She stood up and stormed off, repeatedly saying she was done. Ralph kept saying she wasn’t “serious.” Oh, but she was. One fan on Twitter pointed out how furious it would make them to be accused of “acting” upset when acting is their profession.

Other fans pointed out that no one got up to follow Drew out. One reply tagged Drew and wrote, “You don’t have NOT one friend on that stage smh Kandi [Burruss] was never your friend boo.” That came after Kandi accused Drew of gaslighting Ralph, which many viewers didn’t take too kindly to. All in all, we’ll just have to wait to see if Drew ended up with any support.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Reunion Part 1 airs on September 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

