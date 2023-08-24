Eva Marcille on ‘New’ Life Now She’s Single

For the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality TV divorce curse was more real than ever this year. Bravo should have set up cameras outside of the Fulton County courthouse, considering how many Bravolebrities went through there this year. While some of the divorces were predictable, Eva Marcille’s was one we didn’t see coming.

After all, doesn’t it feel like just yesterday when we saw her marry Michael Sterling on RHOA? Apparently, it was actually four years ago when they tied the knot, and the two called it quits earlier this year, citing that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

So what’s it like living single when you’re an America’s Next Top Model winner, former Real Housewife, and a mother of three? During an appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show, Eva opened up about adapting to her new life. It sounds like she’s taking it in strides.

Living single

When asked about her life as a single mom, Eva was a little coy at first about divulging too many details. However, she eventually revealed that she primarily focuses on her family rather than trying to find a rebound date.

Eva explained, “It is new. I’m almost a decade off the market, so it’s different, but my focus are my kids.”

She also explained that she hoped for her acting career to be a more significant focus. She stars in a show called All the Queen’s Men, which is currently in its third season. However, the actors’ strike has thrown a wrench into that part of her life.

“To all the creatives out there, I’m in the trenches with you. I’m here in solidarity … my writers, my actors, so my focus is on me and doing me. And I like a lil sprinkle of gifts and things too,” Eva added.

Although scripted work is off the table for now, Eva isn’t necessarily looking to jump back into reality TV. So, don’t expect to see her single life on RHOA anytime soon. When asked about a potential return, she quickly shut it down.

“Listen, I am not married, and I am not pregnant. They don’t want this Eva,” she suggested, although some fans might beg to differ.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing on Bravo, Sunday nights at 8/7c.

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR ABOUT EVA’S DIVORCE? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE EVA’S SINGLE LIFE ON RHOA?