Heather Dubrow Slams Shannon Beador and ‘Two-Faced’ Tamra Judge

Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t been easy for Heather Dubrow. Her former friend, Tamra Judge, returned to the franchise. And so did all the back-stabbing drama.

Fancy Pants has been an island for most of the season. She had issues regarding her acting experience, and IMDb page, with thespian Taylor Armstrong. Her fun friendship from last season with RHOC co-star Gina Kirschenheiter has withered. And she has repeatedly had issues with Tamra and Shannon Beador.

Tamra has many faces, says Heather

Heather spoke to US Weekly about what happened with her friendships this season. “I do not even think I understood in the moment how south everything was going. And just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, it was not. I don’t know, maybe I’m a moron,” she stated.

She continued, “It has been very sad to watch Tamra’s comments because I had no idea, from moment one, from the very first episode, she was saying things that were really not nice about me.” Heather was asked if she believed that Tamra was two-faced. “Well, clearly, because she was saying one thing to my face and another thing behind my back,” she replied. Fancy Pants is earning her champs this season.

The actress was also miffed about Tamra’s remarks about the Fireside network. Heather worked on the project with Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban. Heather said, “I didn’t like that Tamra was talking negative about Fireside … I’ve been working on that a long time and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Meanwhile, Shannon slammed Heather for talking about her relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen. “They all brought it on camera,” Heather said. “Everyone’s saying ‘Heather’s saying it. Heather’s saying it.’ But I want you to pay close to two conversations that Emily [Simpson] has with Shannon and everyone has with each other and you’ll see that that’s not true.”

And while Shannon opined that she is a better housewife, Heather shot down her comments. “I think that was a problem that other cast members were complaining about, was like, we have to show our lives. Why aren’t you showing yours? I think that was definitely an issue,” Heather stated. Let’s see what Shannon says about that.

You can catch Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

