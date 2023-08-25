Kenya Moore Won’t Film RHUGT With These Real Housewives 

Before we get into this story, I want to say how much I’ve enjoyed Kenya “Twirl” Moore this last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Maybe it’s because she flew above (Kandi Burruss reference). Whatever it was, it’s been refreshing to see her take somewhat of a backseat after carrying this show for so many years.

It’s why her interview with Carlos King was so upsetting. Hearing that she feels producers are trying to push her off the show — like they did NeNe Leakes — is heartbreaking. Especially after everybody knows the work she’s done since Season 5 to make this franchise a success.

If her last seasons are among us, at least we have a vault of her best moments on RHOA and Peacock’s spin-off, RHUGT. And speaking of which, in Kenya’s latest interview with Elle, she named the three Housewives she wouldn’t DARE go overseas with.

Who do you think Kenya’s Housewives foes are?

As we’ve seen with most Real Housewives, when they’re asked an uncomfortable question, most will try to plead the fifth. But not Kenya Summer Moore. She always comes prepared.

When asked by Elle to say the three Housewives she wouldn’t want to film a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season with, the names flowed effortlessly.

“I mean, that’s easy,” she started. “Number one — Vicki [Gunvalson]. We all know who Vicki is. She thinks she’s the queen of all the queens … and she’s not.”

“Marysol [Patton] from Miami,” Kenya named as her second choice. “It’s a no. No. Never. Don’t get along with her.”

And her third answer may be a surprise because who knew these two reality stars were even in the same orbit?

“The one from Dubai,” she said. “Caroline [Stanbury]. I know just too many things about her. She’s not been nice to my friends, and I think when you’re not nice to my friends, that’s just not a good place to be.”

Wow. For anyone who has the tea on what Marysol or Caroline did to Kenya (or her friends), please let us know. And Bravo, if you’re reading, cast a season of UGT like they’re playing Survivor — complete and total sequester. No leaks. Only expect the unexpected. Then we’ll really have an activated Kenya.

