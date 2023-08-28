Erika Jayne Sees Las Vegas Residency as a ‘Rebirth’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi is used to being in the spotlight. Prior to opening her world up to Bravo, she shimmied on stage as Erika Jayne and pretty much left Girardi in her rearview. Both figuratively and literally.

EJ’s troubles with Tom Girardi began a long time ago but we’ve only been hearing about it in the last three years or so. Unfortunately, Tom’s dastardly deeds have been going on for much longer and Erika was swept up in the mess. Despite constant scrutiny from fans and co-stars, Erika managed to keep her head above water. Now she has her Las Vegas residency to carry her and sees the gig as her chance for renewal. People has the scoop.

Would you Bet It All on Blonde?

EJ isn’t going anywhere and her spot seems pretty secure on RHOBH. If you love her, Season 14 is for you, but if you’re not a fan you’ll have to take one for the team. In Erika’s defense, at least she never had to resort to alleged marital issues and a possible lesbian relationship to get attention.

With her new show in Las Vegas, Erika sees this as an opportunity to turn her frown upside down. She said, “It was a rebirth in a lot of ways.” While Erika is being reborn, estranged hubby Tom is fighting for his actual life in court.

“It was a lot of emotion and anxiety, but we really prepared as much as possible, and I think it went off beautifully and I feel relieved and I feel happy. It’s a combination of emotions,” Erika added. She also feels she “has a lot to prove” and plans on proving it in Sin City. It’s an all-ages show but EJ definitely pats the puss and appears in all kinds of sexified outfits.

It’s the Erika Jayne way …

“That’s Erika Jayne’s persona,” she continued. “I think that women my age were so often told that you can no longer be sexy. And I just think that’s old. Like f— those old rules. I mean, there’s a boundary, but I like to walk right up to the line and stick my toe right over.” Yes, it’s true, even card-carrying AARP members can be sexy. We’re here, our back hurts, but we’re still cute, okay?

During opening night, Erika got a little emotional and addressed her audience. “Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you,” she told the crowd.

“In lieu of keeping our heads up and moving on, it’s a new life, it’s a new day, and not only am I keeping the door open, but you should too,” Erika shared.

Regarding her vulnerability, she said, “Well, you have to acknowledge what is happening. It is happening. “It has been a process and we’ve seen that play out on reality TV. It was playing out in the courts this week as I was preparing for this show. So you can escape for a while, but it is about moving on and keeping your head up,” Erika concluded.

If you want to catch Erika while she’s in Vegas, her show is at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay during select weekends through December 16.

TELL US – WILL ERIKA HAVE A REDEMPTION EDIT ON THE NEW RHOBH SEASON? WILL THE VEGAS SHOW REVIVE HER SINGING CAREER?