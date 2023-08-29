Kim Zolciak Removes Wedding Ring Amid Divorce, Appears To Be Wearing Hospital Bracelet

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has lost a few things recently. No, I’m not talking about all of her family’s money, allegedly. She’s lost some weight, she lost her husband, and now she’s lost her wedding ring.

Once again Kim is bare on that finger after receiving Kroy Biermann’s divorce papers for a second time. Despite all of Kimbo’s losses, she does have something new. She’s gone from diamonds to hospital bracelets after a recent surgery.

A ruptured marriage and ruptured discs

Courtesy @kimzbiermann

Via an update from her Instagram Stories, Kim told her fans she underwent some surgery. No, not cosmetic surgery, it was herniated disc repair. Ouch.

Kim posted a pic showing the scar from the surgery. But in her Insta Story, she was also enjoying what appeared to be an adult beverage while onboard a flight to somewhere. When asked where she was off to, Kim replied, “Werk, werk, werk…”

She also revealed a photo where the neck scar was better visible. “Scar looks amazing,” Kim wrote. Despite looking despondent outside of her white Land Rover over the weekend, Kim appears to be doing just fine.

Papgalore / BACKGRID

While Kim didn’t tell anyone where she was flying off to, hopefully, it’s somewhere she can earn some money. Divorce isn’t the only thing looming over her head. Kroy wants the McMansion they share, custody of the four kids, and child support. Additionally, multiple creditors are coming after Kim.

Just last week SAKS/CAPITAL ONE said Kim had one of their cards with a limit of $115k. But she apparently hasn’t been paying on it – the company states her last recorded payment was in September 2022. Target is also looking for money from her and the IRS wants a cool million. Oh, and that casino in the Bahamas is also waiting for some funds.

Weeks after reconciling with Kroy, their make-up went back to break up because they couldn’t stop fighting. At this time, Kim plans to stay in Atlanta but has not responded to Kroy’s divorce papers.

