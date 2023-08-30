Joe Gorga Reveals Next Big Career Move

Wait, Joe Gorga is a comedian? We must have missed that memo. Because now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey background character is gearing up for his next big career move. And surprisingly … it’s a comedy show.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Joe, the Jersey leecher, is starving to make a few bucks now that his sister, Teresa Giudice, won’t give him the time of day on the newest season of RHONJ. As we know, Tre and Luis Ruelas declared they were DONE with the Jersey frauds after the Season 12 reunion.

Most (including me) hoped the Gorgas would’ve been shown the door, seeing that their only storyline wants nothing to do with them. However, Bravo and production decided to go in a different direction, and now, viewers are stuck with another season of fake storylines about children that never were or will be, a made-up sister in Neverland, and a phony business that will never see the light of day.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough … now, Joe thinks he’s a comedian. Somebody give me a major break, PLEASE.

Who’s laughing at this guy?

Because Joe is so dehydrated, the name of his “comedy” show is titled “The Real Comedians of New Jersey Tour.” Damn, Joe. RHONJ is not your show. Stick to being an extra like Jackie Goldschneider.

Anyway, the reality star bragged about his latest show on Instagram, with tickets starting at a whopping $100.

“I’m Back! See you October 14th in Princeton, New Jersey!! Gonna be a fun night with [Mike Marino],” he wrote.

Whew. $100 seems pretty steep for a guy who has *allegedly* stolen work, money, and goods from everybody in Franklin Lakes. What’s next? Stealing jokes, too?

Either way, cameras should be up and rolling for Joe’s latest venture, and hopefully, it’s a success for him. He and his wifey need something else to do on camera this year besides begging for Teresa’s attention. Hehe.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE ATTENDING JOE’S COMEDY SHOW? DO YOU FIND THIS GUY TO BE AMUSING?