Here’s Why Drew Sidora Didn’t Tell RHOA Cast About Divorce

When the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion dropped, one thing was clear: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman would be the reunion’s focus. This came to the chagrin of many fans.

Of course, many fans were upset with Season 15’s focus on Drew in general. Many RHOA fans agreed that Season 15 had fallen off hard from what the show once was. Nevertheless, many have remained seated for the resolution of Drew’s marital problems.

Including her fellow Housewives. Every single one of them expressed how shocked they were to learn that Drew had filed for divorce. In part, the shock came because they’d seen her partying closely with Ralph the day after filing. Drew explained why she delayed telling her co-stars.

Ralph caused Drew to ‘break down’

Essentially, Drew’s main reasons for initially hiding her divorce were processing and denial. As she told Bravo, “I really didn’t know how to talk about it. It was almost like happening faster than I could process it. And I almost had sometimes when I wanted to tell myself like, it wasn’t happening, or something was going to change and we were going to stop it.”

She touched further on how difficult the processing portion was. “I had a moment where I broke down or whatever, but for me, I was just trying to get through the day, you know? It was a struggle for me, but I was like, let’s get through the day. I’m not trying to hold up nobody’s time because like, once I spiral, it’s like … just stop.”

She further emphasized that her “mission and why” was just to get through the first day and each day after. She also explained, “I’m a private person to like, to certain degrees like this. I just felt like, until I’m ready to talk—until I can talk about it and really process it—I was just trying to deal.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion begins this Sunday, September 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.

