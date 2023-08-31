Has Jackie Goldschneider Made Peace With Teresa and Gia Giudice?

Unfortunately for her, Jackie Goldschneider’s most memorable moment on Real Housewives of New Jersey was her painfully bad analogy about Gia Giudice. The clumsy words led to Teresa Giudice cussing Jackie out for weeks on end for talking about her child. Yes, Jackie tried to reason with Teresa with a bit of symbolism, but all Tre heard was Jackie accusing Gia of doing cocaine in bathrooms at parties. I still shudder just thinking about the exchange to this day.

Any Tre Hugger knows that was more than enough to set off the OG RHONJ star. Tre and Jackie were never the best of friends, but this put their relationship at a whole other level of bad. The two don’t hesitate to pick fights with one another, especially when Melissa Gorga is in the middle. But according to some sneaky fan footage, Tre and Jackie may have finally found peace in their relationship. Gia seemingly resolved things with Jackie, too, in an even weirder turn of events.

Jackie Goldschneider is back on the Giudices’ good side

One sneaky fan took a video of the RHONJ cast at what looks like Dolores Catania’s annual charity baseball event. The clip shows Jackie, Tre, and Gia having a kiki. The trio looks to be the best of friends, as if they didn’t have a few c-words exchanged between them just a few years prior.

It’s funny how forgiveness works in the world of RHONJ. Methinks Tre won’t have such an easy time being able to have light-hearted fun with MelGo again for a long time, but who knows with this logic? Jackie could be the bridge that brings them together. I wouldn’t bet on it — we’ve seen many a RHONJ co-star try to insert themselves into the Giudice-Gorga feud, and none of them have had success.

