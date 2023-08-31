Kim Zolciak Will Stay in Atlanta ‘For Now’ Amid Divorce Drama

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is looking to the future, one without Kroy Biermann. And her big plans may even include a possible return to reality TV. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her plans during an Instagram Q&A where she fielded several questions from her followers while traveling.

The 45-year-old former Housewife thanked fans for their concern amid her divorce drama before touching on other topics and plans for her future, including staying in Atlanta and perhaps a grand return to the small screen.

Going back to reality shows?

When fans asked her whether she would ever want to go back to her show Don’t Be Tardy, which premiered in 2012 and ran for eight seasons, Kim was coy in her response and said maybe she wouldn’t go back to her former show but instead “maybe a new show.” She also said that she would be staying in Atlanta “for now.”

And while that may mean fans can look forward to seeing her on their screens again, this isn’t the first time Kim has teased a return to an on-camera project. She briefly appeared on RHOA Season 15, which premiered last May, and was recently spotted with Troy VanderHeyden, a well-known TV producer.

She even added a sweet caption on a photo of them on Instagram, talking about how much she loved him and “making movies.”

As for RHOA, a source previously told US Weekly that Kim has “no plans to return full-time” to the franchise, although we can only surmise what “full-time” means.

Divorce full-steam ahead

For now, though, Kim should focus on getting through her divorce drama and ensuring a clean break from Kroy. The pair, who have been married since 2011, initially filed for divorce earlier this year, and it wasn’t pretty.

They wasted no time slinging harsh accusations of drug use, gambling problems, and more at one another. And as if that wasn’t surprising enough, after all that, they still briefly reconciled and dismissed their earlier divorce filings.

This time, though, it looks like it’s full-steam ahead on ending the marriage, and Kroy submitted divorce paperwork this August where he is requesting full legal and physical custody of their minor children, Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, nine.

He is also requesting exclusive access to their home in Atlanta, requesting Kim be restrained from the property, and asking for alimony and child support. He’s pulling out the big guns. As for Kim, she’s unlikely to take this lying down. Pretty sure this divorce is going to be messier before it ends.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE KIM BACK ON TV? IS KROY BEING UNREASONABLE WITH HIS DIVORCE REQUESTS?