Kristen Doute Admits THIS Vanderpump Rules Scene Was Rerecorded

Love her or hate her, there would be no Vanderpump Rules without Kristen Doute. That’s just a fact with mountains of evidence to back it up. Kristen was the catalyst to so much drama on the show over the years, despite her self-inflicted demise. There are so many memorable moments involving Kristen over the years that it’s hard to keep track. Obviously, the infamous slap from Stassi Schroeder is one that will be ingrained in fans’ collective brains for eternity.

Kristen has been vindicated as of late on Pump Rules after the Scandoval of it all. She’s making a reality TV comeback in more ways than one, which was not on my 2023 bingo card. Kristen has also been looking back on her past on the show to expose some secrets. In a recent episode of her “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, she did some fourth-wall breaking about some phony VPR scenes of the past.

Kristen Doute is exposing herself

Kristen recollected on her comedy career, part of which was filmed for VPR. We can probably all remember when Ariana Madix declared how seriously she takes sketch comedy amid their feud. Anyway, Doute revealed that a scene centered around one of her improv shows was completely refilmed for TV.

According to Kristen, producers made her redo her entire sketch to fit the filming needs. “My original monologue was making fun of myself for being on reality TV. That was the whole point,” she explained.

Producers told Kristen that referencing the cameras was a no-no, so she had to pull another TV-appropriate skit out of nowhere. “So it was really sh*tty,” she explained. “So people that watched that episode were probably like, ‘That bitch isn’t funny. That’s what she wrote?'” The verdict is out — Kristen may have always taken sketch comedy seriously the whole time (I doubt it).

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT KRISTEN DOUTE REFILMING A VANDERPUMP RULES SCENE? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT THE VPR PRODUCERS WOULDN’T LET HER BREAK THE FOURTH WALL?