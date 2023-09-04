Kenya Moore Demands Marlo Hampton Appear in Court, Serves Notice

Last night, September 3, Bravo aired Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. After taking a look at everyone’s fashion sensibilities, they got right down to business.

Attention first turned to Kenya Moore, with a discussion about her ongoing legal troubles with her estranged partner, Marc Daly. The two are wrapped up in a battle over their daughter Brooklyn. Kenya revealed that Marlo Hampton had a part in the upcoming battles.

Marc referenced Marlo in a previous court battle from the incident where Marlo banged on Kenya’s hotel door in Birmingham, Alabama. As a result, Kenya served Marlo with a subpoena to appear and testify in court. But now, there’s some confusion as to what that situation has evolved into.

Is Kenya suing Marlo or looking for attention?

On Twitter, Kenya quote tweeted a post from @jiu_bu that showcased a court document. The document purportedly outlined Kenya as the “Petitioner,” and Marlo as the one being petitioned. In her quote tweet, Kenya wrote, “Chile people are SLOW LOL #wincase #RHOAReunion.” But Twitter users immediately cast doubt on whether this was a case Kenya could win.

Moreover, doubt circulated as to whether this was a case at all. One reply wrote, “But a subpoena isn’t for a lawsuit so where does that imply she is being sued? It literally means she has to appear in court or a court ordered deposition.” Ergo, Marlo will not be sued but may have to appear in court if the lawyers see it as prudent.

One user even accused Kenya of manipulating this circumstance, suggesting she wanted it to seem like she was suing Marlo. “This aint nothing but a statement from Marlo about the incident because Marc is using it as evidence. Hell, she could’ve sent the same doc to bravo. What’s the point in this other than to make people think you suing marlo?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Part 2 airs Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

