Danielle Olivera Has Her Say on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split

It seems the best thing that has come from the breakup between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard is Danielle Olivera got her BFF back. Amid production of Summer House Season 8, Carl dumped Lindsay on camera and now Danielle is picking up Lindsay’s pieces.

It’s certainly nice of Danielle to offer support, seeing as Lindsay wasn’t as generous when Robert Sieber left the chat. Now Danielle breaks her silence on the end of the Three Amigos and birth of the Bachelorette Buddies, Sex and the City style.

Danielle is back in the best friend saddle

Danielle has returned as the main character in Lindsay’s life and it appears she couldn’t be more pleased with her role. She’s vowing to stick by Lindsay as she recovers from losing her man, three months before their wedding.

Dani took to social media over the weekend and related to a post that likened the situation to the 2008 Sex and the City movie. Yes, this is what we’ve been reduced to apparently.

Queens of Bravo shared the details. In their post, the SATC scene was when Big failed to come through on meeting Carrie at the altar. Instead, they met on the street and she bashed him with a bouquet.

Whilst Carrie cries, “I knew you would do this!” and turns to her friends – Charlotte embraces Carrie and shouts “NO!” at Big when he gazes forlornly at the result of his absence of moral compass.

The title of the clip was, “This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded.” And the caption read, “We’ll let you spot who we think Danielle is…” Danielle jumped into the comment section and wrote, “Just call me Charlotte from now on.”

It’s great to see women supporting women and all that jazz, but it really would have been nice if Lindsay could have done the same for Danielle when her relationship went to crap. That said, Lindsay definitely needs someone in her corner as she navigates these trying times.

This particular drama is far from over and people are already speculating Carl and Lindsay could reconcile. Stay tuned.

TELL US – WILL LINDSAY DUMP DANIELLE IF SHE GETS BACK TOGETHER WITH CARL? DO YOU RESPECT DANIELLE’S COMMITMENT TO HER FRIENDSHIP WITH LINDSAY?