Phaedra Parks ‘Helping’ Marlo Hampton Expunge Criminal Record

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton’s criminal record has always been discussed on the show. Her co-stars shade her for it. And she was called an “ex-con” by “icon” Kenya Moore.

Marlo racked up a felony charge for an altercation when she was in college. She was also arrested for check fraud. In total, Marlo posed for seven mugshots. And her RHOA co-stars never let her forget about her past.

During Season 15, Marlo revealed that she wanted to get her record expunged. Last year, her home was broken into by armed thieves. Marlo would like her record expunged so that she can legally purchase a gun. She wants to be able to protect herself at home. Marlo is the “Munty” to her two nephews, so safety is a priority. Courtney R. Rhodes planned to help Marlo.

Phaedra is an attorney, right?

Marlo is still trying to expunge her record. During the Season 15 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Marlo about clearing her record. “I’m trying to. It’s just a waiting process right now, and Phaedra [Parks] even is helping as well,” Marlo stated.

While Phaedra is no closer to regaining a peach, she did join the cast of Married to Medicine. So, Phaedra is still in the Bravo mix, just far from Kandi Burruss.

And as for how her nephews are doing? “The boys are great. Michael’s driving now,” Marlo said. “He just got a car for his 16th birthday. We just celebrated in the Bahamas.”

And Marlo is still dating Scotley Innis. “We’re good, we’re just dating and having fun. I have not met any of his kids, he hasn’t met any of my kids. We’re just having fun,” she explained.

Of course, Andy asked if Marlo and Scott had sealed the deal. “I mean, you know I’ve had sex with that man!” Marlo exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Part 2 airs Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

