Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly In Talks To Join Married To Medicine Season 10

Hold on tight, y’all, cause Phae Phae is BACK! Well, I hope so, at least. According to Page Six, Phaedra Parks, formerly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is in talks with the producers of Bravo’s Married to Medicine to join their upcoming 10th season! This is BIG news. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. We’re no longer in the days of a Housewife getting fired, and then we never hear of them again if they weren’t “icons” like Ramona Singer.

Thanks to Peacock and the personal Renaissance Beyoncé inspired Bravo to have, fans are being FED some of their favorite former reality stars. They are being cast in shows like Real Housewives of Miami and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. In addition to that, The Traitors, which is also streaming on Peacock, features Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Kate Chastain, and Reza Farahan.

But back to Miss Phaedra Parks, chile. According to Carlos King, who is the “King” of Reality TV, he said Phaedra has “100 percent approached” to join the cast of M2M next season but hasn’t officially signed a contract.

“I have known for over a month that, yes baby, Miss Phaedra Parks was set to join ‘Married to Medicine,'” he said on his podcast Reality with the King. Throughout the episode, Carlos stated several times that not only do the fans love Phaedra, but the network loves her as well. She’s great on television, fashionable, funny, and the original shade assassin (throwback to Chanel Ayan getting a taste of that at BravoCon 2022).

RELATED: Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 4 Cast Confirmed; Caroline Manzo, Gretchen Rossi, And Alex McCord To Return!

Now some may be wondering, “Why is she joining THAT show?” Well, Phae Phae is now dating a doctor and still resides in Atlanta (as well as Dubai). The producers originally wanted to bring her back to RHOA, but because Kandi Burruss has threatened to quit if Phaedra ever returns, Carlos said he believes the network doesn’t want to “ruffle” any feathers.

Bravo didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Although Phaedra’s alleged lies at the RHOA Season 9 reunion were a lot to take in, a season or two “pause” should’ve been more than enough. The truth is, Atlanta Housewives just doesn’t hit the way it used to. We’re missing some of the show’s biggest players, and that’s why ratings and interest are continuing to drop. We need Phaedra. We need NeNe Leakes. And truth be told, we likely need Kim Zolciak Biermann as well.

This is a business, and we’ve watched some of our favorites and not-so-favorites get fired unexpectedly. Compared to Phaedra, Kandi brings nothing to the show, and if she’s threatening to quit, then bye! We need Housewives that will engage, and quite frankly, she hasn’t engaged in four years. Either sh-t or get off the pot, Kandi.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE PHAEDRA ON MARRIED TO MEDICINE? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD COME BACK TO RHOA?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]