Taylor Armstrong ‘Neutral’ on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separation

Many fans were shocked to hear the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation after 27 years of marriage. Some, like Kyle’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, were “suspicious” there was trouble in paradise.

Kyle recently addressed the situation and said it’s been “very hard.” It seems like she’s been leaning on fitness and her very close friend, country singer Morgan Wade, for support.

Kyle and Taylor Armstrong have been friends ever since the first season of RHOBH, before Taylor left, took a long hiatus, and then re-emerged as a cast friend on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Kyle and Taylor’s friendship is also forever immortalized in the hilarious “woman yelling at a cat” meme. Since the two have such a long history, Taylor was asked for her thoughts about Kyle’s supposed separation.

Taylor wants Kyle and Mauricio to be happy

#RHOBH alum @TaylorArmstrong reacts to the rumors swirling about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky: "I want everyone to be happy." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/xDCPkid1u5 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 6, 2023

In between answering playful questions about her recent bizarre paparazzi interaction and her thoughts on issues happening during this current season of RHOC on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor and her fabulous new bangs got a bit more serious and diplomatic when Andy Cohen asked for her thoughts about the unraveling of her longtime friends’ marriage.

“You know how much I love Kyle, and I want Kyle to be happy,” Armstrong said of her former co-star.

“I love them both so much and I know that they’re always going to love each other. I want everyone to be happy. I’m so neutral on that whole issue.”

We don’t know exactly what obstacles Kyle and Mauricio faced that led them to this decision. We’ll likely get some insight when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this fall. And who knows? Maybe Taylor will pivot back to RHOBH for a minute with some comfort cotton candy in hand and a shoulder for Kyle to lean on.

