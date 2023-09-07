Luis Ruelas Responds to Follower Criticizing Marriage to Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have been having a rough summer. During a charity softball game that was filmed for RHONJ, Luis was booed repeatedly. And not by Melissa Gorga or Joe Gorga! I guess his scorched-earth reunion performance didn’t sit well with fans. Maybe Bo Dietl can get to the bottom of what went wrong.

Teresa and Luis took a vacation to Lake Lucerne and Zurich, Switzerland. The lovebirds documented their trip on social media. When Teresa posted a photo with a Starbucks beverage outside of the coffee shop, some trolls dragged her for it. Is nothing sacred?

Luis defends his love for Teresa

Luis posted photos and videos from a romantic helicopter ride to his Instagram. He also added a sweet message for his wife. “Teresa[,] I am beyond fortunate to have you as my loving and supportive partner. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here to Switzerland with me!!” Luis wrote in the caption.

“Words cannot fully express how grateful I am to have you by my side. You are my rock, my biggest cheerleader, and my truest confidante,” Luis said. “I adore you more than words can say, and I am endlessly grateful for your love and support. Here’s to many more adventures building our future together! With all my love and appreciation,” he added.

Jennifer Aydin wrote in the comments of Luis’ loved-up post, “Love this.” And Teresa chimed in, commenting, “Love living life with you.”

One user criticized Teresa and Luis, so he clapped back. “We are living our life, it’s not my fault [you’re] watching us like a hawk. Move on and be happy in your own life … Unfollow us[,] I don’t care what you think and that’s ok,” Luis wrote.

