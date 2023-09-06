Teresa Giudice Trolled for Starbucks Pic in Switzerland

Real Housewives of New Jersey is already filming for Season 14. And Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are actively ignoring each other. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa didn’t invite Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, to Joe’s birthday festivities.

And while Bravo cameras rolled, Luis was booed repeatedly at a charity softball game. I guess his scary performance at the Season 13 reunion made an impression on RHONJ fans. And not a favorable one. It’s been a cruel summer for the twosome.

Teresa ordered some Starbucks … with a side of trolling

Teresa shared some photos from her trip to Switzerland. In one photo, a Starbucks strawberry acai refresher is on display, with Starbucks in the background. And of course, some followers weighed in on her decision. Some felt pretty salty about Teresa’s beverage choice.

“Imagine going all the way to Switzerland and hitting the Starbucks,” one user commented. Another follower wrote, “How about when you are in other countries to (sic) eat their food. Drink their drinks. Live like they do to immerse yourself in their culture. Get Starbucks when you get home.”

Another user said, “Is Switzerland famous for its coffee? It’s not ok to go to [an] internationally recognized place for coffee?”

Finally, one follower wrote, “The Melissa Bots are awake early on Labor Day! Nothing but jealousy towards the queen! Enjoy your vaca, Teresa. It drives them crazy.”

In the other photos in her post, Teresa wore a light pink lace romper. She was photographed in front of mountains in the background and a floral wall.

Luis made the decision to pose looking out at the landscape. Unfortunately, he was wearing a black blazer with silver embellishments on the back. It looked like a spinal column.

If Luis was trying to improve people’s opinions, this didn’t help. “Is he a chiropractor?! I need this jacket!!” one fan quipped in the comments.

TELL US – DID TERESA DESERVE TO BE TROLLED FOR POSING OUTSIDE STARBUCKS? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LUIS’ JACKET? FASHION FORWARD OR FASHION FAIL?