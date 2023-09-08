Captain Lee Breaks Silence on Friend Carl Radke’s Split From Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard’s shocking split from Carl Radke has reverberated in the Bravo universe. Frankly, we’ve all got questions. But friends of the pair also seem unsure how to react.

First of all, Carl broke up with his Summer House co-star on camera. Allegedly, he did it after the refund date so their guests can’t get any money back. Supposedly, the wedding is still on? What? AND. There is a rumor swirling that Carl got another woman pregnant. It’s all shrouded in confusion. And there is more speculation that it may be a publicity stunt to get more interest in Summer House, a la Scandoval.

But one voice is speaking in no uncertain terms, as he is known to do. Captain Lee Rosbach, was to be Lindsay and Carl’s officiant, as he has known the latter Summer House star for some time. And he shared what he knows to be true about the split on a recent episode of his podcast.

Carl texted Captain Lee shortly after calling off the engagement

Captain Lee’s name came up in regards to Carl and Lindsay’s wedding after the former Lover Boy VP told Andy Cohen on a Watch What Happens Live episode from March that the Below Deck alum would be officiating.

The Stud of the Sea revealed that Carl texted him shortly after news broke that he had called off his engagement to Lindsay.

“This came really out of the blue for me. I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet. But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — two days after my birthday,” Captain Lee said on the September 6 episode of the Salty With Captain Lee podcast.

Captain told his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti that most of the logistics had been finalized.

“They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in. [Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned, and her hair and makeup run-through was done,” Lee revealed.

Despite the assumption that Captain Lee may know what is going on due to his proximity to Carl, he is also confused as to why Carl made this decision.

“I don’t know [what happened]. Carl and I are close, and if I did know exactly what happened, I wouldn’t tell you. I don’t think it is rude unless he said, ‘Lee, this is OK for you to make public knowledge,’” Captain Lee explained.

Captain Lee and Carl bonded over tragedy. Both lost a dear family member to addiction. Carl’s older brother Curtis passed away in 2020, while Captain Lee lost his son Josh in 2019.

