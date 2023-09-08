Lala Kent Reveals Her Part in Drama at Pump Rules Finale Filming

One result of Scandoval that hasn’t been addressed much is how other Vanderpump Rules stars were sort of sidelined as soon as the news broke. All eyes were fixed on Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss, and how Ariana Madix would cope.

Even as filming for Season 11 began, the most-circulated news still revolved around the main trio, even as it came out that Rachel would no longer be in the cast. While many fans were content with the drama, others worried about the fate of their favorite cast members.

Including that of Lala Kent, a main cast member since Season 6. While many headlines swirled around Lala’s estrangement from Randall Emmett, her status on the show felt lessened. However, in a recent Amazon Live, Lala spoke up about her role in Season 11 and its reunion.

Lala yelled her heart out at VPR’s Season 11 finale

Lala explained her most heated Season 11 finale moment. “There was a moment in time where I was kind of yelling at everybody. I was yelling at everybody. Anybody who was in my little circle that chose to enter the dragon’s lair was being lit on fire … What a weird, weird night. But it ended awesome. But just not what you expect.”

Reflecting on the event led Lala to pontificate on what’s “so hard about reality TV … It’s your real life. And then you get over things, and you got a few months until now everybody gets to judge something that you’ve already judged yourself for and gotten over and it makes you want to crawl in a hole.”

She further teased, “Again it was a very strange season … It will be interesting to actually watch it and see the vibe of everything and everyone. Because I don’t know what conversations everyone had and I don’t know what people said behind everybody’s backs. Which is why the reunion is so juicy.”

Lala also spoke about the man who reportedly threw a drink while at the event’s filming. Right away, Lala denied that his behavior was a setup by Tom, Billie Lee, or Bravo. She explained that the man was causing trouble all night and “was removed multiple times by security.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

