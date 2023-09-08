Why There Are No Winners in Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Messy Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are headed into uncharted territories with their second divorce filing. Even though at one point Kroy joked that the “ring meant a thing” to him, the father of six is lashing out at his wife. The two met during an unlikely scene while at a Dancing With the Stars-themed charity dancing event. Kim spotted the former NFL star’s butt from across the room. And as you say, it was love at first sight. Sadly, it seems their love bubble has officially popped.

There Have Been Allegations of Abuse

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In June, Kim accused her husband of mental abuse, per court documents shared by Page Six. The paperwork showed Kim’s lawyer noting “emotional and mental abuse” for years. Over the last few months, the police have shown up at the couple’s house and reportedly made another trip to the estate on August 27 for a verbal altercation. Again, via court documents obtained by Radar Online, fans learned that the dust-up between the two became so heated that someone inside the house called 911 but quickly hung up before talking to the dispatcher.

It is unclear who exactly made the call. However, it could have been one of the younger children, aged between 9 and 12, or Kim’s daughters. However, police were still sent to investigate the call as a priority-three emergency after the number was called back and no one answered.

Kroy Wanted Kim Evaluated

(Photo by Wilford Harewood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In May, Kroy revealed in more court documents obtained by Us Weekly that he had wanted Kim to be evaluated. The paperwork showed that the former Atlanta Falcons player claims that Kim had been acting out and showed “troubling behavior” in the last year. Kroy even claimed that Kim had been an absent mother to their children.

After accusing his wife of being unstable, Kroy’s lawyer also stated that Kim has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.”

The Kids Are in the Middle

In what can only be described as a terrifying and disturbing Instagram Live that will haunt our nightmares, Kim noted that her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, had paid the electricity bills while she was on the run from her problems. It’s a well-known fact that Kim and Kroy are having major money problems. The couple are in debt to the IRS for over one million dollars. But that hasn’t exactly stopped Kim from being Kim. She recently snuck off to Los Angeles, claiming she was having treatment for her strokes.

The Biermann children are being used as a tool to fight Kim and Kroy’s battles. Both parents are at fault, whether it is a staged family church visit or trying to say they have been ignored. Kim released a statement noting, “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run.”

Kim has also accused Kroy of drug use. Court filings claim Kroy has been seen “smoking marijuana, and [Kim] has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

If that weren’t enough, Kroy is now begging Kim to allow the sale of the Atlanta McMansion for the sake of their children and their future. Kroy has stated that he wants to make sure some financial assets are left over for his children and is reportedly done with the pettiness. He claims the house needs to be sold immediately for the former couple to leave the marriage with any kind of money.

Kim and Kroy’s Messy Divorce Keeps Getting Worse

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The saga is bound to continue, with Kim arriving tardy for her divorce party. The drama has become all-consuming, leaving Bravo fans wondering if there is any real magic out there when it comes to reality TV love. It may be too late to hope that Kim and Kroy can get on the same page, but it is sure hard to watch the wig lover ignore major life issues that are going on around her.

