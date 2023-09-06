Police Sent to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Home AGAIN After ‘Verbal Altercation’

The divorce war between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is getting uglier. As you may recall, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband reconciled after filing for divorce. But then Kroy decided to pull the plug amid the couple’s huge financial problems. The duo owes the IRS a whopping $1.1 million. So, Kim received some divorce papers from Kroy. Again.

Kroy asked for full custody of their minor children, custody of their mansion, and child support. Does Kroy accept wigs as payment? Asking for a friend.

Now the Milton, Georgia police once again made a visit to Kroy and Kim’s humble abode. Radar has all the details.

Another verbal altercation

The police were dispatched when someone inside the home called 911 on August 27, 2023. The caller hung up. This situation occurred just two days after Kim called 911 on Kroy. He locked her out of the house, but he did leave a pillow outside for her. And they say chivalry is dead.

A dispatcher called the number back, and no one answered. The call was classified as a priority 3-level emergency. That precaution means that a crime is in progress, but there is no serious threat of physical injury.

According to the police report, the call was made at 11:11 AM. “Kim and Kroy having a verbal altercation and (redacted) called 911 from the home phone. Met with all three and they advised everything was fine,” the report said. “Kroy then left to walk around while Kim and (redacted) packed for a trip.” The police departed after 35 minutes at the residence.

Then Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, were seen at LAX the next day.

The name of the person who called 911 was redacted. It is unclear if one of the couple’s minor children, aged 12 years old and nine years old, made the call. Or it could have been one of Kim’s daughters, Brielle or Ariana Biermann.

It would be great if we could end all of this drama.

