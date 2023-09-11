Gia Giudice Reunites With Jacqueline Laurita After Teresa Made Peace

Gia Giudice is making her vacation to the West Coast count. If it’s exposure that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is after, she’s got it after a series of social media posts from her time in California with stepfather Luis Ruelas. Gia also revealed a friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay during the trip.

The eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice grew up on camera. And she’s no stranger to drama. She’s followed her mother’s footsteps into reality TV and has become known for taking on those in conflict with her mother. That includes her uncle, Joe Gorga, and her aunt Melissa Gorga.

So whomever Gia hangs out with is a pretty good indicator of who Teresa is cool with. And another California based visit was notable because her mother had just made peace with the same person.

Gia poses with the Laurita family

Pictures were shared across Instagram. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars posed together at an event for D’Amelio Footwear.

Jacqueline Laurita and Gia are all smiles as they stand side by side for the picture. Gia is baring her midriff in a black crop top and black pants. Jacqueline opted for a brown top under a black suit with a statement belt.

The former RHONJ star captioned the post, ” such a cutie!”

Jaqueline’s husband, Chris Laurita, and son C.J. were also on hand at the event. Gia posed with the entire family, plus Luis, in another image.

This meeting is a notable development in Jacqueline and Teresa’s friendship. They were best friends when the show started, then had a falling out over the latter’s legal issues. The pair did not speak for several years before making up only recently.

Presumably, Teresa is still on good enough terms with Jacqueline that she trusts her eldest “dorter” to be in her presence. And Gia knows her own mind about reality TV infused drama.

