Due to a prior commitment, Margot Sisson joined Bravo‘s Below Deck Down Under crew one episode late during Season 2. Hired in the third stew position, Margot held only six months of yachting experience. However, she was still a great asset for Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

During a confessional, Margot explained that she was “scared to take initiative.” This presence of a low self-esteem left Margot always feeling like she was doing a bad job. In comparison, Laura Bileskalne, the since-fired second stew, felt that she deserved to be the Chief Stew. With these varied personalities, Aesha’s hands were clearly full in the interior department.

Fast forward to Episodes 14 and 15, and you’ll see that our girl Margot has been through it. After being the victim of an attempted sexual assault, Margot turned to alcohol to numb her feelings. Then, the since-fired aggressor texted Margot, asking for a chance to explain his actions. Margot did not reply, but she also decided not to tell anyone onboard about this additional stressor.

At this point, Margot’s drinking during charters kicked up several notches. She was seen tasting leftover wine from the guests dinners as well as blender remnants from Aesha’s piña coladas. As these were strongly made, Aesha immediately smelled the rum on Margot’s breath, and she confronted her third stew. Following this, Aesha filled in Captain Jason Chambers, who spoke with Margot.

It’s been…a lot. We hate to see anyone suffering. We also know that Margot is prone to feeling less than at times, so we want to turn the tables, if just for a brief moment, to focus on the positive. Here are the times when Margot Sisson was an absolute gem on Below Deck Down Under.

When She Speaks Her Internal Dialogue(s)

Often, Margot can be seen talking while completing her interior tasks onboard. However, Margot is typically alone during these scenes, so her words are aimed at herself. Listening to Margot’s internal dialogue being spoken aloud has made her an unintentionally funny character. We especially like it when she calls herself “Marge.”

On one occasion, Margot was standing at the fridge. Here, she caught a bottle of wine that was falling. When she caught it, she was so unbelievably proud of herself that she cheered, and it was pretty endearing to watch. She’s quirky, yet her muttered thoughts have created hysterical moments as she completes her mundane tasks, which makes her a gem to watch.

When Her Dry Wit Emerges

One look at Margot’s online presence will show you that her deadpan wit game has always been strong. We are only halfway through Season 2, yet the amount of times that we’ve had to rewind, solely to catch Margot’s quickly spoken statements, are numerous.

For example, when Jaimee Neale was brought onboard to replace Laura, Jaimee and Harry Van Vliet immediately drummed up a conversation over their shared homeland, Australia. Margot then walked past the duo, very quietly expressing, “I’m from Winsconsin.” She then moved right along, straight back to her tasks.

In addition, during Margot’s first conversation with the soon-to-be besotted by her Harry, she told the deckhand with a straight face that she was 53 years old. For the record, Margot is 27. However, she was on to something when jokingly aging herself, as she does appear to have a much older soul.

Unfortunately, after attempting a date with Harry, who really was crushing hard on this witty gem of a human, the undecided Margot finally picked a lane, and this path pointed towards a friendship only with Harry. She regrets her wishy-washy behaviors, and luckily, her recent post indicates that the duo remain close post-filming, which we love to see.

When the World Met Luka, Margot Was Their Voice

Sadly, Adam Kodra, one of the kindest deckhands to ever star on the Below Deck franchise, was fired midway through the season due to safety concerns. On Episode 13, Luka Brunton took Adam’s place, and Margot’s reaction matched ours, and likely many others as well.

Speaking a bit slowly, which we felt really aided in emphasizing her thoughts, Margot expressed “He’s a beauty queen….Have you seen his eyelashes? They’re real!” Read that last part drawn out, in her voice, for the full effect. But also, we concurred, and Margot’s narration of this new supermodel turned yachtie made us chuckle.

After a Heavy Season, Margot Still Doled Out Love

Following the attempted sexual assault’s airing, Margot took the time to thank those who helped to keep her safe. She realized that an entire village of support sprung up around her that evening, and her gratitude is still high. Apart from this post, she also took to her stories, which have since expired, further thanking everyone onboard, from the cast to production.

Despite her own journey spent processing this event, Margot’s heart remains large, proving what a gem she really is.

When Faced With Her Poor Decisions, She Was Honest

When Margot turned towards the bottle, Aesha had no choice but to question her stew’s behaviors. As Aesha was lovingly addressing her concerns with Margot, Margot chose to be honest about her failings. This was further seen when Captain Jason chose not to fire Margot after she admitted to drinking during charters. When later gifted with the helmet, Margot’s wit emerged again, and she wore the disco ball of shame with pride.

While I wish that Margot had told these leaders about Luke’s text, her decision to not bring this up was meant to protect her already weary crew members. Even though this was misguided, it all just truly stresses what a gem Margot is. Currently, Margot has a “non-existent” relationship with alcohol, and we hope that she gets a second season to fully shine.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOU FAVORITE MARGOT SISSON MOMENTS THUS FAR?