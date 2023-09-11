Sutton Stracke Did Mushrooms Before Party With Cynthia Bailey and Mick Jagger

Who knew that prim little Sutton Stracke was such a party animal? On August 7, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that she “did mushrooms” before attending the American Ballet Theatre Gala in NYC in June. Even though Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey was there, she feigned shock at her friend’s revelation, shouting, “What?!”

When the interviewer asked, “You’re rolling joints and doing mushrooms now?,” Sutton responded, “Yes, I’m cool.”

But the best part of the story is that rock star Mick Jagger and his rumored fiancée Melanie Hamrick came up to the Bravolebrities and started dancing with them. At the time, sources confirmed that the Rolling Stone frontman and his partner were, in fact, getting down on the dance floor. God bless him, he’s 80 and getting it on the dance floor! Page Six has the details.

Invited to Mick’s 80th birthday party

Apparently, Mick had so much fun with the pair that he invited them to his 80th birthday party in London. A few days later, Cynthia received an invitation and asked if she could bring Sutton as her plus one. So in July, the two friends boarded a PJ and jetted off to the UK.

A selfie with a Rolling Stone

At the party, Cynthia couldn’t resist snapping a selfie with Sir Michael Phillip Jagger. Who wouldn’t?

“His eyes are closed, it’s blurry, but of course, we post it because it’s Mick Jagger,” the former model said, admitting that she is a “social media whore.”

Mick had such a good time celebrating that he needed help getting to his ride home. He was photographed being assisted to his car. As always, his emerald green suit over a polka-dot silk shirt was accessorized by his trademark huge grin.

In addition to Sutton and Cynthia, several other celebs also attended the star-studded event. The guest list included Mick’s ex-wife Jerry Hall, daughter Georgia May Jagger, Lenny Kravitz, Angelica Huston, Baz Luhrmann, and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

