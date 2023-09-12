Rachel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval After Unwanted Instagram Message

Atta girl! Rachel Leviss turned her soft launch return to Instagram into a hard goodbye for dudes who can’t control their typing fingers. The Vanderpump Rules alum was off social media for the better part of 2023 as she dealt with the fallout from Scandoval. Now she’s back and making interesting moves.

Someone is setting boundaries. Hey, wasn’t it Tom Sandoval who “taught” Rachel about boundaries in the first place? Thankfully, it might have been the one thing he left her with that proved to be helpful. After Sandoval commented on Rachel’s Insta post, she blocked him. Ah, we love to see it.

The Return of Rachel

I get many people might not be over what happened between Rachel and Sandoval. But this woman has essentially done everything she can do to repair herself after the affair. Rachel isn’t returning to Pump Rules and she isn’t even hanging out in Los Angeles. She has no contact with the cast – except Sandoval tried and she effectively cut him off.

Rachel did in fact return to Instagram after a long hiatus. She had no access to social media when she was caring for her mental health, and now she’s trying to ease back in. Rach shared a somewhat wholesome video and for whatever reason, Sandoval commented.

I have to assume she was heavily advised to block that dude so he couldn’t gain any attention-whore points by interacting with her online. Also, he called her “friend,” and it was weird. A short time ago Rachel once again popped up on Insta to share with her followers that Tom no longer has access to her account.

Courtesy @raquelleviss Instagram Story

That said, Tom is now probably creating a burner account called @ilikeflowersandbarns so he can start following her anonymously. If nothing else, Rachel should have a least a few minutes of actual peace until Tom figures out his new identity. Up next, Rachel should have her lawyer ask Tom why he recorded her without consent.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED RACHEL BLOCKED TOM? WAS HE OUT OF LINE BY COMMENTING ON HER INSTAGRAM POST?