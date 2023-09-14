Cynthia Bailey Says Sutton Stracke ‘Threw a Grenade’ at Latest RHOBH Dinner

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke have been slamming each other left and right. Sutton bashed Erika’s Las Vegas residency. She also questioned Erika’s miraculous weight loss due to menopause.

Erika was miffed because of Sutton’s behavior at a Magic Mike Live Show. “Sutton showed out and showed her ass. And threw a tantrum,” Erika stated. The event was filmed for Season 13 of RHOBH. Maybe she didn’t have enough dollar bills.

Sutton came in ready for battle

Cynthia says Sutton was “in the hot seat” and “threw a grenade on the table” during a dinner on S13 ?



These two have amazing chemistry I can see why they’re so close ? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wmfpGdYg8d — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) September 9, 2023

Cynthia Bailey and Sutton were guests on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. Fan account The Bravo Life shared a clip via Twitter. Apparently, Sutton invited Cynthia to a dinner party, and it sounds like all hell broke loose. I guess they didn’t have place cards. When will these ladies learn?

“First of all, it wasn’t just a dinner. The dinner she’s talking about, you guys will see it all play out on ‘Beverly Hills’. Sutton was definitely in the hot seat I can tell you that right now,” Cynthia explained. “You like totally went in there and basically threw a grenade on the table.”

Cynthia didn’t give any hints about the “grenade” but did share an interesting tidbit. Sutton “smoked a joint” at the beginning of the soiree. “Will you stop telling secrets?” Sutton quipped.

This amazing twosome became friends after BravoCon in 2022. The ladies had a lot in common. They both love Taylor Swift and fashion. Cynthia and Sutton also bonded over their southern roots.

Besides being friends, Sutton and Cynthia are in business together. “I have a new business called Sutton Brands and it’s a circular fashion line,” Sutton explained. “Cynthia is our first curator of sustainable fashion, and we’re really excited.”

She continued, “And it’s really exciting because Cynthia got to curate what she wanted to do. It’s her own line, it’s not a collaboration. It’s her own line.”

I’m crossing my fingers that we get more visits from Cynthia on RHOBH. Let’s make it happen, Bravo!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK THE “GRENADE” IS? WHO DO YOU THINK SUTTON WAS FIGHTING WITH? DO WE NEED MORE OF CYNTHIA ON RHOBH?