Joe Gorga Becomes Ordained Minister to Officiate Cousin’s Wedding

In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Poison, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga is a man of the cloth, everybody. Maybe you don’t like Joe but he doesn’t care because he’s filled with the Spirit and nothing will bring this man down.

In an effort to bring all communities together, Joe certainly went above and beyond for a family member. No, not Teresa Giudice. This is a cousin who obviously never insulted him or his wife – go figure! Yes, Joe became an ordained minister so he could officiate a wedding. Allow me to present, Padre Joe.

Church of the Poison Mind?

Well, this is something I never thought I would write about. Joey became an ordained minister. Basically, he is one with the Faith and nothing can stop him. Accordingly, Joe shared a video on Instagram detailing his journey to becoming closer to the Lord. Kind of.

All snark aside, Joe did a pretty cool thing. In his Insta video, he revealed he now wants to be addressed as “Father Joe.” Despite his new station in life, there are no rings to kiss at this time. Joe became ordained so he could officiate an upcoming wedding. Melissa Gorga’s cousin Nicholas Marco and his partner, meteorologist Mike Masco are getting hitched.

In the clip, Joe said, “I’m so honored to be officiating the marriage of my cousins this week.” And he really did seem rather thrilled. Additionally, the post’s caption read, “Can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned. This gold seal makes it official!”

Joe is shown displaying his certificate and a card attesting to his status as a newly ordained pastor while accompanied by the grooms, as well as family members Kim Marco Pirrella and Lysa Simpson.

He’s official!

“Get in here, get in here! Look at this. I’m official. I’m official.” Joe was extremely pleased about being “official,” if you didn’t know. This could be a whole new career path for him.

“Call me ‘Father Joe.’ Next weekend, next Saturday, I’ll be marrying Joe and Nick,” he continued. Naturally, his family began chanting “Father Joe” and generally being happy for the guy.

He also made sure to plug his comedy show, which was comedic in itself. “Don’t forget to come see me at my comedy show on [Oct. 14] in Princeton. Get your tickets now link in bio.”

No word on whether or not Father Joe will be accepting confessions at this show, but we’ll keep you updated. Congrats to the happy couple!

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently in production. Amen.

