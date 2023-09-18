Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Demands $1 Million Lawsuit Be Dismissed

Ken Todd, the man, the icon, the husband of Lisa Vanderpump, is trying to take care of some business. Now that Ken no longer has to wrangle rogue Real Housewives who have turned against his wife, he’s managing dogs and court cases.

In August, the Vanderpump Rules stars’ restaurant Pump faced a lawsuit brought on by the property owner. 8949 Santa Monica Partners sued Ken and Lisa for breach of contract and promissory fraud. Now Ken wants that suit dismissed. Radar has the scoop.

Ken’s about to Pump it up

According to the lawsuit, Ken agreed to lease the property in 2013 and paid $32,500 a month in rent. The property’s rent jumped to a staggering $42,500 in 2020.

The documents stated that following the expiration of the lease, Ken and Pump LLC would transfer and transmit the liquor license after the lease was terminated.

The landlord states it was necessary per the terms of the lease. Apparently, another tenant needed the booze license because they had leased the space from them.

The landlord further claimed that “PUMP has removed from the Premises fixtures and property attached to the Premises (“Fixtures”) including without limitation a customized security gate (“Gate”).”

Ken fired back and said the landlord was not entitled to any recovered money because “their acts and omissions were, at all times, justified, fair privileged, and undertaken in the good faith and commercially reasonable pursuit of legitimate business purpose.”

Don’t mess with a man who holds tiny dogs. Additionally, Ken said the property owner’s own negligence contributed to any “injury” to the site.

Further, Todd said the landlord’s own negligence and other wrongful conduct contributed to any injury it now suffers. Ken wants the entire lawsuit to be dismissed immediately.

Ken’s POV

In a statement, Ken said, “When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there.”

He continued, “We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park. The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value.”

And for the landlord’s troubles, Ken has a gift. “As a result of the landlord’s actions, we will be filing a cross-complaint seeking compensatory and punitive damages for their conduct,” he concluded.

TELL US – WILL THE COURT CASE BE DISMISSED? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON KEN’S RESPONSE?