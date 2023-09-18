Shake Chatterjee Goes After Jax Taylor Before House of Villains Premiere

Shake Chatterjee is coming for Jax Taylor ahead of the debut of their new TV series, House of Villains.

Shake, who hails from Netflix’s Love Is Blind, was indeed labeled a villain during his time on reality TV. He’s known primarily for his crass comments toward his love interest, Deepti Vempati, and the other women. However, Jax is in a league of his own. Of course, with over 10 years of being Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 bad guy, he knows a thing or two about ruffling someone’s feathers.

But could their time together on E!’s House of Villains have resulted in some harsh feelings?

Shake hits Jax where it hurts

Instagram/@thepuppydoc

Shake took to his Instagram Stories recently to ask his followers what this year’s Halloween costume should be. He got the usual comments like a zombie, among other silly ideas, but one in particular must’ve rubbed him the wrong way.

After someone suggested Shake dress as Jax, the veterinarian hit back with quite the response.

“What’s the quickest way to lose 99% of my brain cells,” he began. “Get ‘roided up, and cheat on my wife (I’m not married) before Halloween in 6 weeks?”

Woah, Shake. We knew Jax cheated on his wife, Brittany Cartwright, during their time on Pump Rules, but did something else go down while filming your new series? Or could he just be referencing the past?

Either way, it’s already getting quite messy, and it smells like an entertaining feud could be on its way. And let’s be honest here … drama between two of reality TV’s most infamous villains sounds like straight bliss. In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for Jax’s response (if Shake gets one at all).

TELL US – WHICH OF SHAKE’S ACCUSATIONS ARE YOU MOST SHOCKED BY? STEROIDS OR CHEATING?