Meredith Marks Reacts to Jen Shah’s Friendship With Elizabeth Holmes

The online commentators were buzzing last week when it came out that Jen Shah had reportedly “bonded” with notorious scammer, Elizabeth Holmes. Speculation went so far as to suggest that Elizabeth might come to reality TV.

Of course, others thought the reports were just a publicity stunt on the convicts’ part, and that no bonding had truly taken place. Jen might not need the added publicity considering how many mentions she’s had on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4.

Indeed, Jen has left a certain hole in the RHOSLC dynamics. The weight of her loss is felt. For some, Jen’s departure was joyous. For others, the show just hasn’t been the same without her. But the ladies of Salt Lake couldn’t be happier with her departure, including Meredith Marks.

Meredith is “not surprised” about Jen and Elizabeth

The Watch What Happens Live TikTok page posted a clip from a recent episode with Meredith. Andy Cohen asked a fan-submitted question, wanting to know the last time Meredith spoke with Jen and her reaction to Jen’s newfound friendship with Elizabeth Holmes. Meredith smiled as the audience laughed.

“Well,” she started, “I haven’t spoken to Jen, but I’m not surprised that she’s friends with Elizabeth Holmes. That doesn’t surprise me.” The audience laughed again. When asked why she wasn’t surprised, she said, “I mean, I don’t know, why would I be surprised by it? Right? Like, they’re in tight spaces.”

While Meredith’s response was funny, she was likely dancing around her actual point. Yes, in closed quarters, anyone would seek friendship. But Meredith was probably suggesting that it wasn’t too surprising given the nature of their crimes. And on Jen’s part, it’s probably not a good look to befriend another fraudster.

