Shannon Beador Yet to Contact Owners of Home She Crashed Into

Details from the arrest of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador after she drove under the influence and crashed into the front of a Newport Beach home continue to dominate the Bravosphere.

Many are still stuck on poor Archie the Golden Retriever being along for the ride. Other living beings were involved in this whole mess, too, though.

Shannon’s attorney spent some time with her the day following her drunken ruckus. He said she was “extremely apologetic and remorseful.” However, it seems she hasn’t shown the same remorse to the inhabitants of the duplex she careened into. It looks like Shannon and her attorneys have yet to reach out to them.

Shannon hasn’t spoken up about the damage she caused

RadarOnline spoke to Gaby Noelle, whose boyfriend lives in the duplex Shannon drunkenly smacked with her black BMW. The crash was caught on a neighbor’s Ring camera. Gaby was inside the home when the crash happened and took photos of the alarming aftermath. There’s no question Shannon was the culprit, but Gaby says “no one [Shannon or her team] has reached out from their end.”

The home is in need of repair, but everyone who was inside is OK

Gaby added that the photos have been shared with the duplex’s landlord as well as the police and “the house will be fixed.” So far, she’s not aware of anyone scheduled to come out to assess the damage. Gaby said that luckily, “everyone is fine from this end.”

Shannon is probably a little less “fine” since she’s allegedly nursing a broken arm from the wreck. How many Dr. Moon colonics does it take to heal a fracture? We know from years of watching Shannon on RHOC that taking accountability and apologizing isn’t her strong suit. Now days on from this shameful indiscretion, it’s probably high time for her to step up and apologize to the unsuspecting victims of her recklessness.

