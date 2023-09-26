Margaret Josephs Seemingly Confirms Jackie Goldschneider Rift: Bond ‘Not the Same’

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider once had what seemed like an unbreakable friendship on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Sadly, it appears that with time has come the degradation of that relationship.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Marge named some of her co-stars she loved to film with. They included Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania. Notably absent was Jackie, which the interviewer quickly picked up on.

Margaret doesn’t reveal why she and Jackie have grown apart

“Um, you know … I love Jackie. I do love Jackie,” Margaret explained. “Her book just came out, it’s powerful. I’m grateful she says so many amazing things about me in the book, and we are bonded, we have a bond. For whatever reason, it’s not the same right now but I’m sure it will be.”

Fortunately, Margaret still had positive things to say about Jackie’s new memoir, The Weight of Beautiful, out now. She said the story told was “raw” and “inspiring,” and left her feeling “moved.”

She’s keeping her cards close to her chest with the reasons for the pair growing apart, however. Could it be that Jackie getting close with Teresa Giudice is one of the reasons?

To be fair, Marge is probably under contract not to reveal anything about the feuds in RHONJ Season 14, which is currently filming. It doesn’t seem as though anything that major has happened between the former besties, so fingers crossed they can get back on the same page soon.

There are enough leaks about what’s going down to keep us all going. They include Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin being put on pause after an alleged physical confrontation. There were even murmurs that blood was drawn after a plastic drinks tumbler was tossed at Jennifer. Will these ladies ever learn?

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK JACKIE AND MARGARET AREN’T AS CLOSE ANYMORE? WILL THEY REPAIR THEIR FRIENDSHIP?