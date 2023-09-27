Margaret Josephs Says Getting Physical on RHONJ Is ‘Unacceptable’

Real Housewives of New Jersey returned to filming and viewers might be getting the POV from two different camps. Team Teresa Giudice is going one way and Team Melissa Gorga is going another. In the interim, Danielle Cabral allegedly tried to rearrange Jennifer Aydin’s face with a cocktail glass.

Now Danielle and Jen have been suspended from filming, although the streets are saying Jennifer is off pause. RHONJ has never been known for its wholesome, heartwarming content, but after the recent launch of drinkware, the game has changed.

Margaret Josephs has entered the chat and gives her opinion on Danielle’s apparent momentary lapse of sanity. Let’s hear what the pool pusher has to say, Us Weekly has the details.

“We’re all grown adults”

The ensemble cast is filled with hard-working folks who have been there and done that. What we also know about the RHONJ crew is they are decidedly not warm and fuzzy. After all, Tre put herself on the map for flipping a table because her intelligence was questioned.

Over the years people have been chased, threatened, had their weaves pulled out, and had to duck and cover from flying cheese, now Marge says it’s too much. While promoting her new line of non-alcoholic beverages, Soirée, she said, “It’s unacceptable.” Somewhere in New Jersey Danielle Staub’s ex-husband is silently nodding in agreement.

“It’s gone too far, and I think it’s not necessary. We’re all grown adults. … We’re all grown women. Everyone has to be able to control themselves,” Margaret added. Rumor has it Jen allegedly pushed Danielle which lit her up and gave her throwing arm a mind of its own.

Jen knows all about the proper way to throw a drink. She pretty much did the same thing to Joe Gorga last year at BravoCon. To my knowledge, Joe is still waiting for his apology, but regardless it was all his fault because he’s married to Melissa.

Marge was mad when she heard the details

Marge wasn’t at the event where the brawl occurred because it was thrown by Tre, but she certainly wasn’t pleased when she heard the deets. “Things have evolved. We’ve evolved out of that, and as a collective, we’ve all discussed that. Also, we said we’re never doing that again,” she continued. Guess that convo didn’t stick because here we are.

Sources said the row between Jen and Danielle was “mutual” and “about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to.” Cameras were rolling during the dispute and Jennifer may or may not have suffered “light bleeding” as a result of being smacked upside the head by a drinking vessel.

Sounds like business as usual in New Jersey.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JENNIFER WAS TAUNTING DANIELLE? WILL DANIELLE BE FIRED FROM THE SHOW?