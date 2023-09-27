Tom Sandoval To Confront Terrible Reputation With New Podcast Launching VERY Soon

Tom Sandoval has earned his terrible reputation. While a lot of people think his worst actions were cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I’d argue that his alleged secret filming of Rachel during what was supposed to be a private and intimate moment eclipses everything else he has done. While he hasn’t admitted to doing this, as Rachel claimed, he hasn’t denied it, either. That tells you everything you need to know about the type of man Sandoval really is.

Still, douchebags do their best to rehab their reputation every day. Sandy’s latest attempt to make us all forgive and forget? A podcast. Because there aren’t enough of those in the world. I think Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy may now be the only Vanderpump Rules castmates without one. Bring on the self-serving narrative.

Tom Sandoval’s podcast launches this week

Sandoval uploaded a trio of promotional videos to social media to announce his latest venture.

One of them sees him removing his shirt before sitting down to record. Another shows some high-profile celebrities trashing him. The third is a skit in which an assistant lists some of the (accurate) descriptors that online commentators have attached to him.

All are a genius move from Team Sandoval to help launch the ironically-titled Everybody Loves Tom. But don’t go letting yourself forgive him; he STILL ALLEGEDLY FILMED RACHEL GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY WITHOUT CONSENT.

Describing the past seven months as “wild,” Sandoval got even more desperate when he revealed you could subscribe to his Patreon for “the most extras.” While his podcast title suggests “Everybody Loves Tom,” it remains clear that nobody loves Tom more than himself.

