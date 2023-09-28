Austen Kroll Reveals Why He’s Taking a Break From Dating

Austen Kroll somehow always remains the messiest member of Southern Charm. His approach to relationships and women is questionable at best, and it always causes a memorable moment on the show. During the current season, Austen’s hookup with his bestie Shep Rose’s most recent ex, Taylor Ann Green, is his latest explosion. It didn’t make his ex Olivia Flowers very happy, either.

Austen continues to do the most, both in his relationships and on reality TV. In a recent interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Austen is trying to convince us that he went into Southern Charm Season 9 with a fresh approach. And hooking up with Taylor was the result? It’s not adding up, Sir.

Austen Kroll spews more word salad

According to his own accord, Charleston’s messiest bachelor is taking a break from the dating scene. I’ll believe it when the streets confirm it, as Austen is not so much of a reliable narrator. He recognizes that every season he has appeared on the show has involved him being in a relationship.

“Of course, even though that I decided to not date anybody, like, I have more girl drama than I’ve ever had,” Austen claimed. Is that the reason? I thought it was due to him having “sleepovers” with Taylor, but we are dealing with Austen logic here.

Not only does Austen proclaim that he made a “conscious decision” to not date anyone, but he’s also keeping it PG these days. “The ‘no sex’ thing is tough,” Austen muttered. TMI, bro, first of all. Secondly, I don’t know if I can ever believe anything that comes out of Austen Kroll’s mouth. But that might be because everything Madison LeCroy has ever said about his “muppet mouth” has seemingly come true.

