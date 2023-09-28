Heather Dubrow Says Tamra Judge Gossiped the Most About Shannon Beador

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador spent much of Season 17 defending her relationship with John Janssen. She wanted to keep the gossip off-camera. And while Heather Dubrow wasn’t the only person chatting about Shannon’s relationship, her co-stars threw her under the bus. Repeatedly. And Tamra Judge was the bus driver.

All of this happened before Shannon’s recent DUI arrest. John dumped Shannon after filming wrapped. However, some of her RHOC cast members believe that Shannon and John are secretly dating. Shout out to Emily Simpson!

Heather slams Tamra’s big mouth

During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Heather was interrogated by a shady whale. The whale asked Heather, “Since you got thrown under the bus for talking about Shannon and John, who from the group would you say talked about their relationship the most?”

“Well, I mean, if you go by, you know, what you saw on air … I mean, I think Tamra,” she replied. This has been a rough season for Heather. Her co-stars blasted her for selling her mansion for tons of cash, and not telling them. And giving the groups gifts? How dare she!

Heather squabbled with everyone this season. Her solid friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter was on shaky ground. And Heather and Tamra were always at odds. There is no question that Tamra was actively earning her orange. After all, it was her big comeback. During the season finale, Heather dismissed Tamra’s meltdown and refused to engage with her.

Heather was isolated from the group for much of Season 17. She even threatened to quit. So, will Heather return next season? Or will she be set to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I think we will know more after the reunion.

