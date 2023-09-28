Married at First Sight UK Trans Contestant Gives Powerful Speech

The word “iconic” gets thrown around a lot these days. However, it’s tough to find another appropriate word to describe this moment from Married at First Sight UK. It truly was iconic.

Ella Morgan took the spotlight during the season’s first dinner party. She delivered an incredible speech to her castmates and came out as transgender.

Ella makes MAFS herstory

Ella is the first trans bride on Married at First Sight and shared with the rest of her cast some of the details of her gender journey. All eyes were on her as she stood up and addressed the group.

“When I was born, I appeared very different to how I do today,” she began. “My mum gave birth to four boys – three brothers, and then me. My mum asked me when I was younger if I was gay, and I said: ‘No mum, I am a woman.’ She said: ‘You want to be a girl?’ I said: ‘No, mum, I am a girl.'”

She continued to explain that she’s always known that she’s Ella on the inside. She added, “We all have struggles in life. Most people just never have to question their identity or their gender.”

Breaking down stigmas

For this season of Married at First Sight, the producers slightly adapted the format to be more inclusive of Ella’s gender identity. It goes to show that it doesn’t have to be complicated to make experiences inclusive for everyone. Other reality shows should take notes.

Dating can be challenging for everyone, especially trans people. During Ella’s speech, she demanded her castmate’s respect while shining a light on the stigmas that trans people face both on and off TV.

“I don’t expect you guys to understand or get me,” Ella told her castmates. “All I ask is that you respect me and treat me as the person I am. I’m not ashamed to stand here as an openly transgender woman, where there’s so much negative stigma about trans people.”

As Ella said, trans people are under attack now more than ever, so it’s especially important to have these positive moments of trans visibility on TV. It’s not an exaggeration to say it’s life-changing for other trans people out there to see this on mainstream television.

And, if you need a lesson in “how to be an ally,” please take notes from Ella’s castmates. They were nothing but compassionate and considerate during her speech, and that’s exactly how things should be. Job well done, Ella.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK.

TELL US – ARE YOU WATCHING MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK? WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO ELLA’S MOVING SPEECH?