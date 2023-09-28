Sopranos Alum Disappointed at Jennifer Fessler’s James Gandolfini Confession

Hear that collective thud? That was the sound of Sopranos fans’ jaws hitting the floor worldwide when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler admitted to sleeping with James Gandolfini back in the day.

And while it’s not too surprising that Tony Soprano would have gotten around in his time, his Sopranos co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler felt that the reality star should have exercised more discretion and refrained from revealing such a personal story about the late actor.

Daddy’s girl

The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler reacts to the jaw-dropping revelation that #RHONJ newbie Jennifer Fessler slept with James Gandolfini. @JamieLSigler #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Mz8o5GLOpR — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 26, 2023

Jamie joined Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live and participated in a Q&A with fans who asked her for her thoughts on Jennifer’s confession. Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow – the character Jamie played for six seasons of the show – said she felt “protective” of her onscreen dad.

When Andy clarified if she was being protective of his wife, too, Jamie replied, “Yeah. Of him. He’s no longer here. I just felt like information like that wasn’t needed to be shared.”

She didn’t hold back and added, “I get that it’s like a claim to fame and a cool thing to say, but maybe not on TV.”

Oh honey, haven’t you learned by now that Housewives will say anything and everything on TV, unfortunately?

Sopranos rendezvous

Jennifer shared the deets on an episode of RHONJ’s latest season. She said that during her time in the field, she allegedly enjoyed a short-lived romance with James before his Sopranos debut. And while she could have stopped there, she didn’t.

She went on to share the NSFW details of their meeting.

“I met James Gandolfini before The Sopranos,” she said in a confessional. “I was obsessed. He actually took me to an S&M bar. It was crazy. And we hung out, and we drank, and we went to his apartment, and we f*cked.”

And if that wasn’t enough, she continued with, “He was the one that got away. But it was also the one that was never really there. But he was absolutely inside me. That is a fact. More than once.”

I mean, did we really have to know that? I have to side with Meadow Soprano on this one. TMI isn’t always a good thing.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JENNIFER’S TEA WAS SCINTILATTING? OR DO YOU AGREE THAT SHE SHOULD HAVE JUST KEPT IT TO HERSELF?