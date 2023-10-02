Jessel Taank Hints at Reunion Beef With Sai De Silva

The streets are buzzing with news of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, especially after the ladies’ looks were revealed. Outfits aside, viewers are eager to know what drama might take place. Some thought the seating chart might give a slight hint.

Usually, the seating chart is a guide to which Housewives are most popular. Most fans were ecstatic when Jessel Taank got the top seat. Jessel’s popularity speaks for itself. However, popularity isn’t the only factor. Often, the seating hints at who has the most to say. The next to Andy Cohen are often those for whom he has the most questions.

But the Housewife most likely to stir up some beef, Sai De Silva, received an aisle seat. Still, Jessel’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live would seem to confirm that she has a lot to say. Two fans called in and asked her, “After the reunion, which of the other women currently has the longest checklist in your notes app?”

Jessel felt the reunion was “such a long day”

Jessel first responded to the question with a long, “Oooh.” After thinking about it, she said, “I think it might have to be Miss Sai.” The audience also raised their sound of “Oooh,” and Andy threw his head back and said, “I’m trying to remember.” The group laughed and Jessel said, “It was such a long day.”

Andy added, “It was a very good reunion, though. I thought it was excellent.” Jessel agreed and said, “We definitely cleared some cobwebs.” The most recent episode of RHONY saw tensions rise between Jessel and Sai. Jessel was 41 minutes late to the lunch she wanted to have with Sai. She did apologize for the tardiness, but Sai wasn’t having it.

Jessel also sincerely apologized for appearing to compare her circumstances growing up to Sai’s. She said she didn’t mean for it to come across that way. Sai said she didn’t care. Jessel kept trying to connect with Sai but to no avail. She was just met with coldness. Things might get even messier from here.

Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

